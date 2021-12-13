Advertisement

Indiana gallops away from Merrimack in 2nd half, 81-49

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Dec. 12, 2021
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 16 points and Race Thompson added 14 on 6-for-6 shooting as Indiana broke away from Merrimack 81-49, remaining unbeaten in eight games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Jackson-Davis added nine rebounds and blocked three shots, punctuating a 13-0 breakaway run by Indiana with a fastbreak layup off a block and then an alley-oop dunk on a feed from Rob Phinisee.

Jordan Geronimo had 13 points with 13 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Merrimack trailed 36-30 at halftime, but scored just 19 points in the second half.

Jordan Minor scored 13 to lead Merrimack with Ziggy Reid and Malik Edmead each adding 11.

