Guidance Ministries in Elkhart helping those in need with ‘Christmas Outreach’

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Guidance Ministries in Elkhart is once again helping those in need this holiday season.

The organization is working to make sure everyone can have a happy Christmas, even if they’ve aged out or missed the deadline for other programs.

“Kids have expectations,” says Lori King of Guidance Ministries. “You know, they go to school, and everybody shares what they got for Christmas. To be able to say, ‘I got this, this, and this’ is a huge difference versus ‘I didn’t get anything.’

“Every year, we have parents that cry and thank us and tell us how worried they are,” she continued. “And they just didn’t have the money and they didn’t know what they were going to do. So, for a parent, you know, it means a great deal to know that their children will have some gifts underneath that tree.”

If you missed the chance to sign up Monday, you still have time to do so. Sign up continues Tuesday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. Guidance Ministries is located at 216 N. 2nd Street in Elkhart.

If you have any further questions, please contact the ministry at 574-296-7192.

