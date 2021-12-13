Advertisement

Guidance Ministries in Elkhart helping those in need with ‘Christmas Outreach’

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Guidance Ministries in Elkhart is once again helping those in need this holiday season.

The organization is working to make sure everyone can have a happy Christmas, even if they’ve aged out or missed the deadline for other programs.

“Kids have expectations,” says Lori King of Guidance Ministries. “You know, they go to school, and everybody shares what they got for Christmas. To be able to say, ‘I got this, this, and this’ is a huge difference versus ‘I didn’t get anything.’

“Every year, we have parents that cry and thank us and tell us how worried they are,” she continued. “And they just didn’t have the money and they didn’t know what they were going to do. So, for a parent, you know, it means a great deal to know that their children will have some gifts underneath that tree.”

If you missed the chance to sign up Monday, you still have time to do so. Sign up continues Tuesday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. Guidance Ministries is located at 216 N. 2nd Street in Elkhart.

If you have any further questions, please contact the ministry at 574-296-7192.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Elkhart that left a 19-year-old dead
19-year-old dies in Elkhart Co. crash
F.A.C.T. is investigating a deadly crash this evening on McKinley Hwy.
Victim identified in deadly Saturday crash in St. Joseph Co.
Mishawaka Police are investigating a shooting that may have started at or near the Family...
Three people shot at Mishawaka Family Express, home
34-year-old Ashley Turner was last seen in downtown South Bend on December 6th.
Woman reported missing from South Bend found safe
Mishawaka Police investigating shooting on Maplehurst Avenue
Mishawaka Police investigating shooting on Maplehurst Avenue

Latest News

A company based in Norway is on track to build a $140 million recycling plant in Cassopolis.
State-of-the-art recycling plant in Cassopolis nearing final approval
16 News Now is learning the names of the victims involved in a shooting that took place at the...
Mishawaka Police identify victims, seek information in Family Express shooting
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Two hurt, including 3-month-old, in Benton Harbor shooting
A crash along the toll road shut down eastbound traffic near Elkhart early Monday afternoon.
Semi crash shuts down traffic