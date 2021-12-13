Advertisement

Freeman changes position, not who he is

By Matt Loch
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New head football coach Marcus Freeman returned to practice for just his second one as head coach. As practice began, he went through and made physical contact with every single guy, something he’s done dating back to his time as defensive coordinator.

Freeman says that though there’s a change in his position with the team, there’s not a change in who he is as a person.

“I’ve done that since the first day I was here, and it was very intentional back then to get to know these guys,” said Freeman. “And so, when I become the head coach, it’s nothing that’s going to change. They’re all looking that first day like, ‘is he going to go through the lines and shake our hands and give us a hug’, and stood right there and I did it. Nothing changes with who I am because of this position.”

“He just remains the same person everyday he comes to work,” added defensive lineman and captain Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa. “That’s his approach, that’s his demeanor. Every practice he comes ready to work. He was everybody to get better, take that next in our game and that’s just in his mindset every since.”

Freeman says the focus at practice is just getting better, and the focus will shift to Oklahoma State later this week.

