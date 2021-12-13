First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Warm to Begin the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Lots of sunshine with highs much above average. Afternoon temperatures near 50 degrees as just a light breeze comes in from the South and West. Grab those sunglasses! High of 50.

MONDAY NIGHT: Turning chilly overnight. Lows will drop into the lower 30s under clear skies and calm winds. Low of 32.

TUESDAY: Another day where we are expecting a lot of sunshine. We will expect high clouds to mix in at times with temperatures nearing the lower 50s again. Turning breezy by the afternoon. High of 53.

WEDNESDAY: Late Tuesday evening through Wednesday we are expecting cloud cover and scattered showers. No heavy rain is likely, we are watching for a long duration period of scattered showers. Throughout the day, highs nearing 60 degrees and then remaining there into the overnight hours before more showers are possible as a cold front moves through early Thursday morning. It will be very breezy on Wednesday.

LONG RANGE: Thursday morning another cold front moves through and will knock temperatures down throughout the day on Thursday. High is likely to be near 60 in the overnight hours before temperatures drop below freezing by Friday morning. The rest of Friday temperatures will drop and we see the chance for some rain and snow showers during the day on Saturday. Staying cold for the remainder of the 16 day outlook.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.