Feed the Hungry sending aid to tornado victims, clean-up volunteers

The South Bend-based non-profit is sending aid to victims of the recent tornadoes.
By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local non-profit has joined efforts to assist victims and volunteers after tornadoes hit communities hard in Kentucky and surrounding states.

“The majority of our donations actually come from some established gift-in-kind partners - in this case, PepsiCo and Quaker,” explained Stefan Radelich, President of Feed the Hungry.

The organization, which serves people worldwide, is sending water, bottled beverages for rehydration as well as ready-to-eat snack items for victims and clean-up volunteers in the Mayfield, Ky. area as well as the region north of the city.

“We’ve been around for 30 years. And every time there is a new crisis or emergency, it is a bit heart-wrenching because we know what those folks are going through,” Radelich said.

Feed the Hungry is not accepting community donations at this time and is sending aid from their corporate partners.

However, the organization encourages the public to donate to whatever charity to which they feel called to help the victims affected by the tornadoes.

