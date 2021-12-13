Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to ultralight plane crash landing in St. Joseph County

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to an ultralight plane crash landing on Monday in St. Joseph County.

Crews were called to the area of Grant and Wild Heather Roads in Warren Township around 4:45 p.m.

Police say there are no injuries. The pilot was the only person in the plane and was not harmed. No homes or nearby structures were damaged.

Police say the pilot showed possible signs of intoxication. The crash is under investigation.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

