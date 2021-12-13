Cart family continues holiday light tradition

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s always fun decorating for the holidays, but one Elkhart family goes all out.

The Cart family has been decorating their home for more than 20 years.

They continue adding lights and features, and this year there are 150,000 lights on their property.

“I do it to spread joy and people love it,” Rod Cart said. “And the kids just go wild.”

The Cart Family Lights will be on through January 2. You can view them Sundays - Thursdays, 5:30 to 10 p.m. and Fridays - Saturdays, 5:30 to 11 p.m.

On Saturday, December 18th, the Carts will be collecting monetary donations for Pet Refuge.

The Cart home is located at 51125 Woodhaven Drive in Elkhart.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.