Annual Angel of Hope Candle Lighting brings grieving families together in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Every second Sunday in December, the Angel of Hope Memorial Garden at Pinhook Park in South Bend, hosts a Candle lighting ceremony.

“I lost my son, Robbie Martin, in a car accident. So it’s 16 years ago and so I do this in memory of him,” says Debbie Kamm, the Angel of Hope Memorial Gardens’ Board President.

The ceremony is for families who have lost a child or loved one of any age, to come together and honor their memory.

“It’s a time for uh, parents to gather for helping remember their loved ones. Okay, it’s not just for children, ‘cause we’re all God’s children,” says Kamm.

“This helped me to get through the grieving process. And without them, I don’t know if I’d be standing here today,” says Lula Hall, an attendee who tragically lost her four sons.

The ceremony and Angel of Hope Memorial Garden is meant to offer a peaceful place of reflection for all to come and grieve.

“I think it’s very, very important because your fear when you lose a child or a loved one is that they’ll be forgotten so it’s nice to remember them, you light a candle. It kind of helps bring their memory back and then we have everybody say the names of their loved ones. Again, keeping their memory alive the more you talk about them,” Kamm says.

The Angel of Hope Candle Lighting Ceremony is an annual, worldwide event that offers comfort and support to all who attend.

“Every, every year, and you can come and share with other members, other families that lost loved ones and let them people know that other people care and they can come and share and grow together and share together, share their hurt, you know, and let them know that they’re not alone,” says Hall.

For information on next year’s ceremony or to purchase an engraved brick, click here: Angel of Hope Memorial Garden | A place for reflection and remembrance for all who have lost a child (angelofhopemichiana.org)

