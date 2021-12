SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman reported missing from South Bend.

34-year-old Ashley Turner was last seen downtown on December 6th.

Turner is 5-foot-3 with short brown hair and hazel eyes, weighing around 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police.

