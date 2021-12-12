Advertisement

Wesley’s late shot lifts Notre Dame over No. 10 Kentucky

Fans rushed the court as Notre Dame players celebrate following their win over Kentucky in an...
Fans rushed the court as Notre Dame players celebrate following their win over Kentucky in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Freshman and hometown star Blake Wesley hit a go-ahead, pull-up jumper in the lane with 11.7 seconds left and Notre Dame beat No. 10 Kentucky 66-62.

Wesley broke a 62-62 tie and Dane Goodwin added a dunk as time expired, prompting fans to storm the Purcell Pavilion court.

The Irish scored the final five points in the closing 1:31.

Notre Dame ended a three-game losing skid in its first matchup of the season against a ranked team and improved to 4-4.

Oscar Tshiebwe scored 25 points for Kentucky, which had won seven in a row.

The Wildcats are 7-2.

Wesley and Goodwin scored 14 points each for the Irish, who erased a 53-48 deficit with an 11-1 spurt.

