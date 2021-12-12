Advertisement

Sunday Morning Spotlight: SAVE South Bend

By Jack Springgate
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - First District Councilman from South Bend Pastor Canneth Lee and Isaac Hunt from SAVE South Bend stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate during 16 News Now Sunday Morning.

These two are a big part of the effort to reduce gun violence in South Bend.

This is one of the peace walks they held in the early spring to empower neighbors to take back their neighborhoods by speaking up after a fatal shooting.

They’ve helped prevent countless deaths by connecting with community youth and targeting the cycle of gun violence at its root causes.

“If we want violence to stop we have to say something. We have to call the police when we hear shootings. We have to really be active. Our neighborhood associations have to get engaged and involved in the community,” said Gun Violence Intervention Director Isaac Hunt.

Head to their website to see the network of partners they work with to try and end the gun violence epidemic.

For a list of upcoming events and updates, head to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate shooting and crash in South Bend
Police investigate crash in South Bend
F.A.C.T. is investigating a deadly crash this evening on McKinley Hwy.
FACT investigating deadly crash in St. Joseph Co.
One person died in a single car crash on South Bend’s east side Thursday night.
UPDATE: South Bend Police identify victim of deadly crash on Twyckenham Drive
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Elkhart that left a 19-year-old dead
19-year-old dies in Elkhart Co. crash
One woman who was shot in the shoulder Thanksgiving Day faces felony counts of auto theft,...
Court documents reveal details of Thanksgiving disturbance

Latest News

Neighbor to Neighbor gathering donations, volunteers to help incoming Afghan refugees in St....
Local organization to help Afghan refugees settle, find new homes in St. Joe County
Kandlyn describes herself as funny, kind and helpful. She enjoys hanging out with friends.
Wednesday’s Child: Kandlyn’s connection
Unity Gardens is getting festive this holiday season with their holiday market for those...
Unity Gardens Welcome Center host Holiday Market
The South Bend Record Show holds their final event of the year.
South Bend Record Show holds final show of 2021 season