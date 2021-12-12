Sunday Morning Spotlight: SAVE South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - First District Councilman from South Bend Pastor Canneth Lee and Isaac Hunt from SAVE South Bend stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate during 16 News Now Sunday Morning.

These two are a big part of the effort to reduce gun violence in South Bend.

This is one of the peace walks they held in the early spring to empower neighbors to take back their neighborhoods by speaking up after a fatal shooting.

They’ve helped prevent countless deaths by connecting with community youth and targeting the cycle of gun violence at its root causes.

“If we want violence to stop we have to say something. We have to call the police when we hear shootings. We have to really be active. Our neighborhood associations have to get engaged and involved in the community,” said Gun Violence Intervention Director Isaac Hunt.

