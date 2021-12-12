Advertisement

Police investigating shooting at Family Express

Mishawaka Police are investigating a shooting that may have started at or near the Family...
Mishawaka Police are investigating a shooting that may have started at or near the Family Express pictured here.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Police are investigating a shooting from Saturday night at and around a Family Express.

Police received a call on shots fired at 9:45 p.m. at Family Express near the intersection of W Edison Rd. and Hickory Rd.

Multiple rounds were fired, and three people were shot— including a bystander shot in the leg and another person shot by gunfire that deflected into their home.

The status of the victims is unknown at this time.

Police are looking for any suspects connected to this incident.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Mishawaka Police.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate shooting and crash in South Bend
Police investigate crash in South Bend
F.A.C.T. is investigating a deadly crash this evening on McKinley Hwy.
FACT investigating deadly crash in St. Joseph Co.
One person died in a single car crash on South Bend’s east side Thursday night.
UPDATE: South Bend Police identify victim of deadly crash on Twyckenham Drive
One woman who was shot in the shoulder Thanksgiving Day faces felony counts of auto theft,...
Court documents reveal details of Thanksgiving disturbance
Babrant Lenting
Local artist keeps his dream alive despite terminal diagnosis

Latest News

Mishawaka Police investigating shooting on Maplehurst Avenue
Mishawaka Police investigating shooting on Maplehurst Avenue
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Elkhart that left a 19-year-old dead
19-year-old dies in Elkhart Co. crash
34-year-old Ashley Turner was last seen in downtown South Bend on December 6th.
Woman reported missing from South Bend
Catalytic converters stolen at the Habitat for Humanity Restore in Mishawaka
Catalytic converters stolen at the Habitat for Humanity Restore in Mishawaka