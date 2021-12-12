Police investigating shooting at Family Express

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Police are investigating a shooting from Saturday night at and around a Family Express.

Police received a call on shots fired at 9:45 p.m. at Family Express near the intersection of W Edison Rd. and Hickory Rd.

Multiple rounds were fired, and three people were shot— including a bystander shot in the leg and another person shot by gunfire that deflected into their home.

The status of the victims is unknown at this time.

Police are looking for any suspects connected to this incident.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Mishawaka Police.

