No. 8 Irish edged 1-0 in overtime by Michigan State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Despite a strong game by Ryan Bischel in net, the eighth-ranked Fighting Irish dropped a 1-0 three-on-three overtime decision to Michigan State on Saturday night at Compton Family Ice Arena (4,445).

Notre Dame outshot the Spartans 30-24 but Drew DeRidder stopped all 30 to earn the shutout for Michigan State and also assisted on the overtime game winner by Mitchell Lewandowski.

The Fighting Irish and Spartans were each 0-for-2 on the power play, while Bischel finished with 23 saves.

Notre Dame will now break for finals, closing a strong first half with a 12-5-0 record (6-4-0-2-0-0 B1G).

“Our first half was outstanding,” head coach Jeff Jackson said after the game. “Tonight was a minor blip … we just needed to spread them out more and find ways to get the puck to the net.”

How It Happened

A fast-paced first period came to a close with the teams still tied at 0-0, despite a 9-3 shots on goal advantage for the Irish. Both teams were 0-for-1 on the power play in the opening 20 minutes.

Notre Dame went to work on the power play seven minutes into the second, looking to break the deadlock. Chances by Graham Slaggert, Landon SLaggert and Chase Blackmun were turned aside by DeRidder though as he made five saves on the penalty kill to keep it scoreless.

Bischel made a big save at 11:02 of the second on a Jesse Tucker one-timer from the slot, which was Michigan State’s eighth shot on goal of the game.

The physical play turned up a notch as the second moved along and the Irish were forced to kill off a Spartan power play to end the second period and start the third.

Ryder Rolston had a couple good looks early in the third but DeRidder was equal to the task.

At 5:51 of the third while skating 4-on-4, Spencer Stastney had a one timer from the low slot that DeRidder got a glove on for one of his best saves of the night.

Lewandowski then netted the 3-on-3 overtime winner just 33 seconds into the extra frame.

Next Up

Notre Dame will now have final exams and its winter break before returning to play host to Niagara on Jan. 1-2 at the Compton Family Ice Arena ( tickets ).

Both games are slated for 5 p.m. ET and will be available on Peacock

