No. 19 Michigan State beats Penn State 80-64

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) and fans react after a play during the second half of an...
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) and fans react after a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gabe Brown scored 15 points and Marcus Bingham Jr. had 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 19 Michigan State to an 80-64 victory over Penn State.

The 9-2 Spartans have won four straight games.

They are off to their best start since the 2017-18 season, when they started 14-2.

Seth Lundy scored 18 points and John Harrar added 16 for the Nittany Lions, who fell to 5-5.

