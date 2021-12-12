Mishawaka Police investigating shooting on Maplehurst Avenue

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department said they responded to a shooting on Maplehurst Avenue Saturday.

It happened around 7:20 p.m.

Police said a juvenile was shot in the neck, but reportedly has non life-threatening injuries.

Ten people were in the house when the shooting happened.

