Mishawaka Police investigating shooting on Maplehurst Avenue
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department said they responded to a shooting on Maplehurst Avenue Saturday.
It happened around 7:20 p.m.
Police said a juvenile was shot in the neck, but reportedly has non life-threatening injuries.
Ten people were in the house when the shooting happened.
