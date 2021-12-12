Legendary coach Muffet McGraw inducted into Notre Dame Basketball Ring of Honor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Muffet McGraw is the greatest of all time, quite simply, the GOAT.

So it was fitting on Sunday afternoon that McGraw became the newest honoree of an exclusive club for Notre Dame Basketball.

McGraw became the seventh inductee on the women’s side to join the Ring of Honor.

She’s just the second head coach to be honored.

Countless friends and former players were on hand to honor McGraw this afternoon.

McGraw, of course, led the Irish to two national championships, won 848 games with Notre Dame and more than 900 overall.

She’s also already a member of the Basketball Hall Of Fame.

At the end of Sunday’s ceremony, Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick announced what many fans have wanted since McGraw retired in 2020 that there will be a Muffet McGraw statue outside of Purcell Pavilion.

“I was overwhelmed with the word of the statue,” McGraw said. “That was something that I never imagined it. You know when people would kind of joke about it, I was like that’s a football thing. That’s not going to happen over here. But I think the biggest thing I feel like for women’s sports and for women in general, it’s a major step forward for Notre Dame to recognize that and be one of the leaders in supporting women.”

Now what will that statue look like?

We don’t know yet but McGraw says she wants the pose of her to be standing instead of her signature crouching down.

