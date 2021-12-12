Advertisement

LaPhonso Ellis inducted into Notre Dame’s Ring of Honor

By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - At halftime of Notre Dame’s Saturday matchup with Kentucky, the University inducted Irish legend LaPhnso Ellis into their Ring of Honor.

At the time Ellis left Notre Dame, he was just the 4th Golden Domer to score 1,000 points and have 1,00 rebounds. The big man went on to play for around a decade in the NBA, but says the support given to him by the Notre Dame community is something truly special.

“Overwhelming in so many ways,” Ellis says of the experience. “The outpouring of love and support from my family of origin, friends, people in the community, my teammates -- all sacrificing a day or two out of their lives to come and support me in this day is kind of hard to put it all in words. So from an emotional standpoint, it’s just overwhelming. I just have a tremendous sense of gratitude for all that love and support that everyone is showing.”

Ellis is the 10th member from Notre Dame men’s basketball to be inducted into the Ring of Honor; the Irish are 10-0 in those games.

