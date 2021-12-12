Advertisement

FACT investigating deadly crash in St. Joseph Co.

FACT is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in St. Joseph Co.
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH CO., Ind. (WNDU) - At least one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in St. Joseph Co.

It happened near Cedar Tr. and McKinley Hwy.— where the highway in both directions is expected to remain closed for several hours.

The vehicles involved include a passenger car and a motorcycle.

Officers are on scene and FACT is handling the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

