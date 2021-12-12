Advertisement

Depth helps No. 22 Irish women roll past Fort Wayne 78-41

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Olivia Miles scored seven of her 12 points to help open the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run for Notre Dame and the No. 22-ranked Irish women breezed past Purdue Fort Wayne 78-41.

Notre Dame remains unbeaten at home (5-0) placing six in double-figure scoring.

Miles, Sonia Citron and Maya Dodson each scored 12, Dodson with five blocked shots.

Anaya Peoples and Abby Prohaska scored 10 each and Maddy Westbeld added 11.

Riley Ott scored 21 points to lead the Mastodons, who have lost three in a row.

Ott was 9-for-28 shooting, roughly half the team’s totals (16 of 56).

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

12/12/2021 4:04:21 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Elkhart that left a 19-year-old dead
19-year-old dies in Elkhart Co. crash
F.A.C.T. is investigating a deadly crash this evening on McKinley Hwy.
Victim identified in deadly Saturday crash in St. Joseph Co.
Police investigate shooting and crash in South Bend
Police investigate crash in South Bend
Mishawaka Police are investigating a shooting that may have started at or near the Family...
Three people shot at Mishawaka Family Express, home
34-year-old Ashley Turner was last seen in downtown South Bend on December 6th.
Woman reported missing from South Bend

Latest News

At the end of Sunday’s ceremony, Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick announced what...
Legendary coach Muffet McGraw inducted into Notre Dame Basketball Ring of Honor
“LaPhonso Ellis is one of the greatest athletes and gentlemen to ever suit up for Notre Dame...
LaPhonso Ellis inducted into Notre Dame’s Ring of Honor
No. 8 Irish edged 1-0 in overtime by Michigan State
Fans rushed the court as Notre Dame players celebrate following their win over Kentucky in an...
Wesley’s late shot lifts Notre Dame over No. 10 Kentucky