Catalytic converters stolen at the Habitat for Humanity Restore in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a crime alert you need to know about.

Thieves continue to steal catalytic converters off Habitat for Humanity’s Restore trucks.

It is happening at the store on Grape Road in Mishawaka.

CEO Jim Williams said they were hit again two nights ago.

They use those trucks to pick up donations, and rely on those donations to help fund their mission of building houses.

The organization has spent roughly $16,000 replacing the catalytic converters.

“There’s platinum in those catalytic converters and these people steal them and then they go sell them and make some money, so they are obviously desperate. We just wish they would give it a second thought and realize ‘hey you’re not just stealing from Habitat - you’re stealing from very deserving families in our communities that were building houses for.’ So we really hope they rethink what they are doing,” Williams said.

Williams said he is hoping for the community’s support as they bounce back.

He said you can make an extra donation or shop at the restore.

We reached out the to the Mishawaka Police Department for comment but have not heard back.

