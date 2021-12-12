Advertisement

Catalytic converters stolen at the Habitat for Humanity Restore in Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a crime alert you need to know about.

Thieves continue to steal catalytic converters off Habitat for Humanity’s Restore trucks.

It is happening at the store on Grape Road in Mishawaka.

CEO Jim Williams said they were hit again two nights ago.

They use those trucks to pick up donations, and rely on those donations to help fund their mission of building houses.

The organization has spent roughly $16,000 replacing the catalytic converters.

“There’s platinum in those catalytic converters and these people steal them and then they go sell them and make some money, so they are obviously desperate. We just wish they would give it a second thought and realize ‘hey you’re not just stealing from Habitat - you’re stealing from very deserving families in our communities that were building houses for.’ So we really hope they rethink what they are doing,” Williams said.

Williams said he is hoping for the community’s support as they bounce back.

He said you can make an extra donation or shop at the restore.

We reached out the to the Mishawaka Police Department for comment but have not heard back.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate shooting and crash in South Bend
Police investigate crash in South Bend
F.A.C.T. is investigating a deadly crash this evening on McKinley Hwy.
FACT investigating deadly crash in St. Joseph Co.
One person died in a single car crash on South Bend’s east side Thursday night.
UPDATE: South Bend Police identify victim of deadly crash on Twyckenham Drive
One woman who was shot in the shoulder Thanksgiving Day faces felony counts of auto theft,...
Court documents reveal details of Thanksgiving disturbance
Babrant Lenting
Local artist keeps his dream alive despite terminal diagnosis

Latest News

Mishawaka Police investigating shooting on Maplehurst Avenue
Mishawaka Police investigating shooting on Maplehurst Avenue
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Elkhart that left a 19-year-old dead
19-year-old dies in Elkhart Co. crash
34-year-old Ashley Turner was last seen in downtown South Bend on December 6th.
Woman reported missing from South Bend
Man with terminal cancer still dreaming
Man with terminal cancer still dreaming