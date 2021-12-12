19-year-old dies in Elkhart Co. crash

OSOLO TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old man is dead after two vehicles collide in Elkhart Co. near the intersection of C.R. 17 and Farmwood Dr.

The victim has been identified as Brennon Norman of Elkhart.

The driver of the vehicle, a 71-year-old woman, wanted to turn west onto Farmwood Dr. and started to drift over the double yellow line before making a turn.

Norman was traveling from the opposite direction on C.R. 17 when he collided head-on with the other vehicle.

A release from the Elkhart Co. Sheriff’s Office says Norman was traveling at 117 m.p.h. at the time of the crash and was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver involved was entrapped inside her vehicle, and had to be extracted by emergency responders.

She was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with leg injuries.

A third vehicle near the collision received minor damage to their vehicle from flying debris.

An investigation is ongoing.

