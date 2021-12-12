Advertisement

19-year-old dies in Elkhart Co. crash

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Elkhart that left a 19-year-old dead
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Elkhart that left a 19-year-old dead(NONE)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSOLO TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old man is dead after two vehicles collide in Elkhart Co. near the intersection of C.R. 17 and Farmwood Dr.

The victim has been identified as Brennon Norman of Elkhart.

The driver of the vehicle, a 71-year-old woman, wanted to turn west onto Farmwood Dr. and started to drift over the double yellow line before making a turn.

Norman was traveling from the opposite direction on C.R. 17 when he collided head-on with the other vehicle.

A release from the Elkhart Co. Sheriff’s Office says Norman was traveling at 117 m.p.h. at the time of the crash and was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver involved was entrapped inside her vehicle, and had to be extracted by emergency responders.

She was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with leg injuries.

A third vehicle near the collision received minor damage to their vehicle from flying debris.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate shooting and crash in South Bend
Police investigate crash in South Bend
F.A.C.T. is investigating a deadly crash this evening on McKinley Hwy.
FACT investigating deadly crash in St. Joseph Co.
One person died in a single car crash on South Bend’s east side Thursday night.
UPDATE: South Bend Police identify victim of deadly crash on Twyckenham Drive
One woman who was shot in the shoulder Thanksgiving Day faces felony counts of auto theft,...
Court documents reveal details of Thanksgiving disturbance
Babrant Lenting
Local artist keeps his dream alive despite terminal diagnosis

Latest News

Mishawaka Police investigating shooting on Maplehurst Avenue
Mishawaka Police investigating shooting on Maplehurst Avenue
34-year-old Ashley Turner was last seen in downtown South Bend on December 6th.
Woman reported missing from South Bend
Catalytic converters stolen at the Habitat for Humanity Restore in Mishawaka
Catalytic converters stolen at the Habitat for Humanity Restore in Mishawaka
Man with terminal cancer still dreaming
Man with terminal cancer still dreaming