Advertisement

Woman shot on Thanksgiving Day in South Bend faces charges

By Mark Peterson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - They could be spending time behind bars, after spending time together on Thanksgiving.

32-year-old Carla Merriweather was one of five adults who had gathered at a South Bend home on Thanksgiving evening, while seven children ranging from age five to 14 were in a car parked outside.

Inside, a verbal argument broke about between two of the adults, and when that argument escalated, Merriweather went outside, according to court documents.

Soon the sound of “tires squealing” and “children yelling” could be heard.

One adult male left the home to see the car full of kids backing out of the driveway.  He fired a gunshot that hit the driver in the shoulder but failed to stop Merriweather.

Court documents indicate that the car soon crashed into a vehicle parked on the street on Hollywood Place and Merriweather pushed her way into a nearby home.

When, adults from the first house arrived at the second, Merriweather allegedly locked the door and held it shut.

Merriweather faces felony counts of auto theft, confinement, and residential entry.

The man who fired the gun was arrested for possession of cocaine, while court documents indicate he did not have a permit to carry a weapon.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a single car crash on South Bend’s east side Thursday night.
One dead when car strikes overpass in South Bend
Rob's Service Center, South Bend, IN
Woman takes car to mechanic for simple fix, finds catalytic converter stolen off car next day
4-month-old Keaton Crull is battling a rare genetic condition called SMA Type 0.
South Bend baby with rare condition passes away
Edwardsburg Public Schools closed due to threat
Ramos and her 2006 gray Hummer were last seen at a family gathering back on Nov. 28.
UPDATE: Missing Elkhart woman found, is alive and well

Latest News

Did you know that one in three families in Elkhart County struggles with diaper need? With...
Babies Basic Needs Corporation helps struggling families in Michiana
A South Bend woman is getting recognized nationally for being a great person.
South Bend woman recognized nationally with ‘Best of Earthkind’ award
Right now, Benton Harbor residents can test lead levels in their home's drinking water.
At-home lead testing kits available for Benton Harbor residents
According to a letter from Superintendent James Knoll, the threat was a copy of a threatening...
Edwardsburg Public Schools closed Friday due to threat