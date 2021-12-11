Woman shot on Thanksgiving Day in South Bend faces charges

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - They could be spending time behind bars, after spending time together on Thanksgiving.

32-year-old Carla Merriweather was one of five adults who had gathered at a South Bend home on Thanksgiving evening, while seven children ranging from age five to 14 were in a car parked outside.

Inside, a verbal argument broke about between two of the adults, and when that argument escalated, Merriweather went outside, according to court documents.

Soon the sound of “tires squealing” and “children yelling” could be heard.

One adult male left the home to see the car full of kids backing out of the driveway. He fired a gunshot that hit the driver in the shoulder but failed to stop Merriweather.

Court documents indicate that the car soon crashed into a vehicle parked on the street on Hollywood Place and Merriweather pushed her way into a nearby home.

When, adults from the first house arrived at the second, Merriweather allegedly locked the door and held it shut.

Merriweather faces felony counts of auto theft, confinement, and residential entry.

The man who fired the gun was arrested for possession of cocaine, while court documents indicate he did not have a permit to carry a weapon.

