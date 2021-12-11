Search for missing dog in Knox nearing 3-months

KNOX, Ind. (WNDU) -The search for Frank the dog nears three months for a Knox woman and the countless people trying to help her on Facebook.

Frank is a three-and-a-half-year-old dog with rottweiler/mastiff mix features who belongs to Paulette Varga.

She said he went missing when she let Frank and her other dog out in the early morning on Sept. 14th. She spent all day searching and hasn’t stopped for nearly three months.

Frank is a big dog with reddish-brown fur and a white stripe down his chest.

Varga says she can’t imagine Christmas without Frank.

“I’ve spent so many sleepless nights wondering is he cold, is he hungry, is he scared. It would mean everything in the world to us right now,” she said.

If you’ve seen Frank or you spot him around the Knox area, Varga says to reach out to her by phone at 219-314-9838 or on Facebook. She is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can reunite Varga and Frank.

