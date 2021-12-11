Postseason run comes to an end in the College Cup

CARY, N.C. — The No. 4-seed Fighting Irish battled until the final moments of the match before falling to the Clemson Tigers in penalty kicks in the semi-finals of the College Cup. The two teams battled to a 1-1 draw at the end of overtime as Clemson advanced in a penalty kick shootout.

Jack Lynn led the Irish attack with five shots during the competition, scoring Notre Dame’s lone goal of the contest in the 21st minute. Ben Giacobello and Tyler Shea each added a pair of shots as five others added a shot. Overall, the Irish outshot the Tigers 14-7 with four shots on frame.

Bryan Dowd notched a pair of saves in net, playing the full time.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Irish had the first look as Shea took a counter attack across midfield in the fourth minute of play. He weaved into the middle of the field and fired a shot from 25 yards out that connected with the crossbar and deflected away.

Clemson took the lead on their first shot of the game in the 11th minute of play. Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador gained possession at the top of the 18-yard box. He fired a shot just over the outstretched arms of the Irish keeper that deflected off the bottom of the cross bar and crossed into the net for the early 1-0 lead.

Dawson McCartney attempted to find the equalizer in the 21st minute, as he fired a shot off the far post. In the ensuing scramble, freshman Matthew Roou drew a foul in the box and the Irish were awarded a penalty kick. Lynn stepped to the spot and hammered a shot low and to his right that found the net and equaled the game at one each. Lynn’s goal was his 10th of the season, tying his season-high and it marks the 31st goal in his Irish career.

The Tigers looked for the go-ahead goal the 37th minute. Clemson had a chance inside the Irish box, but the Notre Dame backline held strong, deterring a quality look and Clemson was called for a foul that extinguished the threat. The Tigers had two more shots over the final eight minutes of the half, but none crossed the line. The three shots for Clemson in the first half was their second-lowest total in a half this season.

Clemson started the second half with a renewed energy, immediately taking the ball into the attacking third. The Tigers served a ball from the far side of the goal that found Justin Malou’s head. His shot was wide of the near post, but set up a Tiger corner. After the corner was played in, the Irish backline cleared the chance without allowing a shot.

Dowd came up big in the 72nd minute. Clemson played a ball over the Irish backline that found the head of Callum Johnson. His header attempt was thwarted as Dowd caught the attempt to preserve the tie.

Mohamed Omar had an opportunity to end the game in regulation as a cross from McCartney found him at the far post. His header attempt hit short and bounced over the net in the 89th minute.

The Irish had two corners in the final seconds of regulation, but couldn’t connect and the match when to overtime tied at one.

Notre Dame had a quality look in the first minute of action in the overtime. Kyle Genenbacher’s throw-in from the near sideline found Lynn in the box. Lynn’s header attempt was deflected away by the Clemson keeper. Just four minutes later, McCartney found Genenbacher on the right side of the goal who had a one-on-one opportunity with the keeper. Clemson was equal to the task, blocking the shot attempt and sending it back to the middle of the field

It was Lynn who almost found the net in the 97th minute. After Dowd punched out a Clemson corner, Lynn found the ball in the scramble and went the other direction. He dribbled through the Tiger defense and got a look inside the 18-yard box but his shot was just wide.

In the second overtime, Clemson had a chance in the 104th minute, but the shot from just outside the 18 sailed over the crossbar and into the packed crowd behind the goal.

Clemson gained the advantage in the shootout. The two teams each converted their first three attempts before the Tiger keeper made a diving stop on the fourth Irish attempt. Clemson converted its fifth and final shot to advance to the College Cup Finals Sunday afternoon.

