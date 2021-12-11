Police investigate shooting and crash in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning about an early morning incident in South Bend involving a shooting and a car crash.

Police say two cars were shooting at each other while traveling north on Lafayette Boulevard when one of one the cars crashed into another car at the intersection of Western and Lafayette.

One person in that car was hurt, but their injuries appear to be non life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.