Advertisement

Police investigate shooting and crash in South Bend

It happened just after 5 o’clock this morning
Police investigate shooting and crash in South Bend
Police investigate shooting and crash in South Bend(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning about an early morning incident in South Bend involving a shooting and a car crash.

Police say two cars were shooting at each other while traveling north on Lafayette Boulevard when one of one the cars crashed into another car at the intersection of Western and Lafayette.

One person in that car was hurt, but their injuries appear to be non life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a single car crash on South Bend’s east side Thursday night.
UPDATE: South Bend Police identify victim of deadly crash on Twyckenham Drive
Edwardsburg Public Schools closed due to threat
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Forecast: Temps Warming Up Friday with Rain Likely
4-month-old Keaton Crull is battling a rare genetic condition called SMA Type 0.
South Bend baby with rare condition passes away
Notre Dame Football
Kyle Hamilton, Kyren Williams declaring for NFL Draft, skipping Fiesta Bowl

Latest News

‘Holiday Happenings Fundraiser’ benefits Hannah’s House
‘Holiday Happenings Fundraiser’ benefits Hannah’s House
How to test for lead in your home
At-home lead testing kits available for Benton Harbor residents
The funds will be used for a NICU transport ambulance, allowing the hospital to safely move...
Beacon Children’s Hospital receives $100,000 check from 2021 Four Winds Invitational
Over 2,000 students from over 40 area schools got to see the beloved Christmas performance.
Michiana students attend ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet at Morris Performing Arts Center