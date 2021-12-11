Advertisement

Pet Vet: Urinary Issues in Pets

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WNDU) - One of the most frustration situations is house-training your pet, and some medical conditions are to blame, rather than behavior issues.

To help you figure out the cause of urinary accidents in the home, our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser has some helpful advice.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also send him an email at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

