Officer-involved deadly shooting in Niles Charter Township determined to be justified

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Niles Charter Township back in September has been justified.

It happened at the Franklin Woods mobile home park back on Sept. 30. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in for a man with a knife on Basswood Drive.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Chaz McGowen and attempted to de-escalate the situation. The sheriff’s office says McGowen refused to drop the knife, so they deployed “less-lethal rounds.”

Police say McGowen then charged at the officers and was shot. He died from his injuries.

Officials say the deputies were justified in their use of deadly force to stop the immediate, extreme danger posed by McGowen. As a result, no further action will be taken by the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office.

