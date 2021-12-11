No. 8 Irish comeback to defeat Spartans, 3-2

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Eighth-ranked Notre Dame came back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat Michigan State 3-2 on Friday night at the Compton Family Ice Arena (4,046) in game one of their weekend series.

Senior defensemen Spencer Stastney and Nick Leivermann provided the scoring, with Stastney scoring a pair of goals in the second period and Leivermann adding the third period game-winning goal.

Graduate student Matthew Galajda earned the win in net by making 22 saves as Notre Dame improved to 12-4-0 on the season (6-3-0-2-0-0 B1G).

The Irish power play was 1-for-4 on the night, while the penalty kill held the Spartans to a 0-for-3 mark.

Pierce Charleson of Michigan State (9-7-1, 4-5-0-0-0-0) finished with 25 saves as the Irish outshot the Spartans, 28-24.

How It Happened

The Spartans got off to a quick start, building a 2-0 lead in the game’s first two minutes on goals by Tanner Kelly at 1:04 and Dennis Cesana at 1:51.

The Irish were able to create a few chances at the other end as the period progressed, but Pierce Charleson made eight stops in the first 20 minutes.

Late in the first, Notre Dame killed off overlapping Spartan power plays, including a 24 second 5-on-3, to keep it a two-goal game.

Notre Dame had its first power play of the night early in the second period but could not get on the board, with Chase Blackmun’s one-timer from the slot marking the best look.

Spencer Stastney did get the Irish on the board at 7:57 of the second when he finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play from Hunter Strand and Jesse Lansdell at the back post, marking the senior’s first goal of the season.

Stastney then tied it up with a power-play goal at 12:35 of the second for his first career two-goal game. Stastney’s shot from the far boards along the ice eluded Charleson, with Lansdell providing the screen in front. Jack Adams and Blackmun assisted on the play.

Cam Burke won an offensive one faceoff back for Nick Leivermann at the point, who skated along the boards before cutting in below the goal line and letting a wrist shot fly that he banked off Charleson’s back and in for his fifth goal of the season at 8:14 of the third.

Notes

With a pair of goals in the second period, Spencer Stastney posted his first career multi-goal game (seventh career multi-point game).

With a goal, Nick Leivermann extended his point streak to seven games (3-7-10).

The Irish are now 8-2-0 at home this season.

After sustaining an injury during offseason training, senior captain Jake Pivonka returned to the lineup for the first time this season.

Next Up

Notre Dame and Michigan State close out the first semester with a 7 p.m. game tomorrow/Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Compton Family Ice Arena ( tickets ).

The game will be Notre Dame’s last appearance on NBCSN before switching to Peacock for the second semester home schedule.

After the game there will be a teddy bear toss to benefit the Saint Joseph’s Health System.

