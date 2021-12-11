Michigan health officials give COVID-19 update on hospitals, Omicron variant

(WNDU) - Michigan officials provided an update on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Friday morning.

It comes after the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant in the state was announced Thursday. Health officials detailed a dire situation, citing below average vaccination rates, high hospitalizations, and high case rates.

Officials say people need to get vaccinated, wear a mask in indoor public settings, and get tested.

State health officials say the first Omicron variant was detected in an adult in Kent County. The individual had been vaccinated, but had not received a booster dose.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.