Michiana students attend ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet at Morris Performing Arts Center

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “The Nutcracker” ballet is a beloved Christmas tradition for many. On Friday, over 2,000 students from over 40 local schools got to see the performance at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

The cast was made up almost entirely of youth performers from the South Bend, Elkhart, LaPorte and southwest Michigan area.

“‘The Nutcracker’ is such a magical event, and to see all of the kids here with the look of awe and wonder on their faces , it just makes this performance a little more magical that we can bring this to them,” says Veronica Rog, executive director of Southold Dance Theater.

This the only full-scale production of “The Nutcracker” in our region. And this year marks the 40th anniversary of Southold’s production.

If you’d like to see “The Nutcracker” at the Morris, there are performances this weekend.

  • Saturday, Dec. 11 - 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 11 - 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 12 - 2 p.m.

Tickets range from $20 to $50. You can buy them online or at the box office.

