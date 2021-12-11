Advertisement

‘Holiday Happenings Fundraiser’ benefits Hannah’s House

By Monica Murphy and 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, hundreds of people attended the annual Holiday Happenings Fundraiser to support Hannah’s House.

The event took place at the Gillespie Conference Center in South Bend.

Former WNDU Anchor Joshua Short came back to emcee the event.

“Hannah’s House serves so many people. So many women. So many babies as well,” said Short.

“And help her to evaluate her life for herself and also the legacy of her children...We give a lot of understanding to the fact that people need to succeed and fail in order to grow. We help them through the small setbacks,” said Director of Advancement at Hannah’s House Dawn Kaser.

Hannah’s House empowers disadvantaged pregnant women to begin a process of life transformation.

They serve about 45 to120 women a year.

This event is one of their biggest fundraisers.

There was dinner, a live auction, an awards ceremony and a keynote from former Notre Dame standout Reggie Brooks.

“We would not be able to help the women and the children that we do if it were not for our community,” said Kaser.

“I think this is the season of giving. This is the season everyone should consider giving. Why not give to an organization who always gives no matter the time of year,” said Short.

If you missed Friday night’s fundraiser, you can drop off gift cards, baby clothes and hygiene products at Hannah’s House during normal business hours.

