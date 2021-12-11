Elkhart County Health Officer to stay until replacement is found

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait will be working on a part-time basis until officials can find her replacement.

The Elkhart County Board of Health held a special meeting Friday afternoon to approve her new contract, which passed unanimously.

This comes after doctor wait said she was stepping down in September. No reason was given for her resignation.

