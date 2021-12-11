Advertisement

Beacon Children’s Hospital receives $100,000 check from 2021 Four Winds Invitational

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Beacon Children’s Hospital received a $100,000 check on Friday that was earned from this year’s Four Winds Invitational.

This year’s invitational happened back in August at the South Bend Country Club. The check was presented by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and Four Winds Casinos.

Hospital workers say they are appreciative for the donation because it will make a difference for newborns and young children.

“Children’s hospitals are not moneymakers,” says Jen Tonkovich of Beacon Health System. “And so, we rely on the philanthropy of our community to be able to provide outstanding services for children in our region.”

The funds will be used for a NICU transport ambulance, allowing the hospital to safely move premature infants and the entire specialty care team as needed.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a single car crash on South Bend’s east side Thursday night.
UPDATE: South Bend Police identify victim of deadly crash on Twyckenham Drive
Rob's Service Center, South Bend, IN
Woman takes car to mechanic for simple fix, finds catalytic converter stolen off car next day
4-month-old Keaton Crull is battling a rare genetic condition called SMA Type 0.
South Bend baby with rare condition passes away
Edwardsburg Public Schools closed due to threat
Ramos and her 2006 gray Hummer were last seen at a family gathering back on Nov. 28.
UPDATE: Missing Elkhart woman found, is alive and well

Latest News

Over 2,000 students from over 40 area schools got to see the beloved Christmas performance.
Michiana students attend ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet at Morris Performing Arts Center
Dr. Bethany Wait will replace the current Elkhart County Health Officer, Dr. Lydia Mertz.
Elkhart County Health Officer to stay until replacement is found
Michigan State Police investigating an officer-involved shooting in Berrien County.
Officer-involved deadly shooting in Niles Charter Township determined to be justified
One woman who was shot in the shoulder Thanksgiving Day faces felony counts of auto theft,...
Court documents reveal details of Thanksgiving disturbance