Beacon Children’s Hospital receives $100,000 check from 2021 Four Winds Invitational

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Beacon Children’s Hospital received a $100,000 check on Friday that was earned from this year’s Four Winds Invitational.

This year’s invitational happened back in August at the South Bend Country Club. The check was presented by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and Four Winds Casinos.

Hospital workers say they are appreciative for the donation because it will make a difference for newborns and young children.

“Children’s hospitals are not moneymakers,” says Jen Tonkovich of Beacon Health System. “And so, we rely on the philanthropy of our community to be able to provide outstanding services for children in our region.”

The funds will be used for a NICU transport ambulance, allowing the hospital to safely move premature infants and the entire specialty care team as needed.

