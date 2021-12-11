At-home lead testing kits available for Benton Harbor residents

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Right now, Benton Harbor residents can test lead levels in their home’s drinking water.

Here’s how you can do it: head to the Benton Harbor City Manager’s Office or Abonmarche Consulting to pick up testing kits during business hours.

The kits contain two collection bottles with easy, step-by-step instructions on how to collect water samples to ensure they are as accurate as possible.

To ensure accurate testing results:

Do not run water in your home for at least six hours before sampling

Do not run tap water prior to the test

Make sure you don’t touch the inside of the cap or inside of the bottle

You should use a kitchen or bathroom faucet normally used for drinking to test

Remove any water filters or reverse osmosis system before sampling

For more information, visit michigan.gov/mileadsafe.

