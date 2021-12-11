At-home lead testing kits available for Benton Harbor residents
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Right now, Benton Harbor residents can test lead levels in their home’s drinking water.
Here’s how you can do it: head to the Benton Harbor City Manager’s Office or Abonmarche Consulting to pick up testing kits during business hours.
The kits contain two collection bottles with easy, step-by-step instructions on how to collect water samples to ensure they are as accurate as possible.
To ensure accurate testing results:
- Do not run water in your home for at least six hours before sampling
- Do not run tap water prior to the test
- Make sure you don’t touch the inside of the cap or inside of the bottle
- You should use a kitchen or bathroom faucet normally used for drinking to test
- Remove any water filters or reverse osmosis system before sampling
For more information, visit michigan.gov/mileadsafe.
