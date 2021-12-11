Advertisement

2nd Chance: Tuba

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the South Bend Animal Resource Center.

Meet Tuba!

Tuba is an 8-month-old terrier mix who weighs 30 pounds.

He gets along with other dogs and is very playful.

He’s neutered, up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped.

If you want to adopt Tuba or any other pet, you can contact the South Bend Animal Resource Center at 574-235-9303.

