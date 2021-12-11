2nd Chance: Tuba

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the South Bend Animal Resource Center.

Meet Tuba!

Tuba is an 8-month-old terrier mix who weighs 30 pounds.

He gets along with other dogs and is very playful.

He’s neutered, up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped.

If you want to adopt Tuba or any other pet, you can contact the South Bend Animal Resource Center at 574-235-9303.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.