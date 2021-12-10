Advertisement

SBCSC teachers surprised with $5,000 grant

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas came early on Thursday for some South Bend Community School Corporation teachers thanks to a $5,000 grant to the South Bend Education Foundation.

Officials from the South Bend Community School Corporation, as well as representatives from Indiana Michigan Power, surprised teachers at Madison Steam Academy as they presented checks to them for their wish list.

A total of 22 teachers were given checks.

“Choice is one of the biggest ways to help students succeed and be engaged,” says Angela Chezem, teacher at Madison Steam Academy. “So, to have multiple books, to have a lot of books for them to choose from just helps them.”

“We really are so thankful for all of our teachers and every school employee that does everything for the children,” says Mona Livingston of Indiana Michigan Power. “This is the foundation to their lifelong learning and their lifelong success. So, we want to do everything possible to help you be successful and empower our school teams to help the children.”

The money will be used to buy things like books, technology, and headphones for students.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

