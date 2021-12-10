Pfizer booster doses authorized for Michiganders ages 16-17

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Following CDC approval, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is urging all eligible Michiganders ages 16 and up to get the Pfizer booster vaccine if they have received their two primary COVID-19 vaccines.

Currently, Pfizer is the only authorized vaccine for individuals under the age of 18. The COVID-19 Pfizer booster dose may be given with other vaccines, including the flu vaccine, at the same time.

You should bring your COVID-19 vaccine card or immunization record with you when getting the booster dose, which are available at any vaccine provider. Downloadable immunization records are accessible free of charge at the Michigan Immunization Portal.

More from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

As previously recommended, Michiganders with moderately to severely compromised immune systems should receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. This additional dose is intended to improve the response of people who are immunocompromised to their initial vaccine series.

To date more than 6.1 million Michiganders aged 5 and up have gotten at least their first dose of one of the three safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines. In the last 30 days of complete data (Oct 21 – Nov 19), 97,310 (71%) of 137,472 cases, 1,134 (72%) of 1,584 hospitalized cases, and 588 (76%) of 772 deaths were among individuals not fully vaccinated. Many Michiganders are still in need of the extra protection provided by booster doses, including residents of long-term care facilities where outbreaks can spread quickly and extra protection is strongly recommended.

To schedule a primary or booster dose of the COVID vaccine, visit vaccines.gov.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.

For more information about COVID-19 in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.