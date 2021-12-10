One dead when car strikes overpass in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person died in a single car crash on South Bend’s east side Thursday night.

South Bend Police say it happened around 8:15p.m. on Twyckenham Drive near John Adams High School.

According to police, the driver struck an abutment on a train overpass. Bystanders pulled the driver out of the car and performed CPR until authorities arrived.

Police say the car caught on fire.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

