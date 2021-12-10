Advertisement

One dead when car strikes overpass in South Bend

One person died in a single car crash on South Bend’s east side Thursday night.
One person died in a single car crash on South Bend’s east side Thursday night.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person died in a single car crash on South Bend’s east side Thursday night.

South Bend Police say it happened around 8:15p.m. on Twyckenham Drive near John Adams High School.

According to police, the driver struck an abutment on a train overpass. Bystanders pulled the driver out of the car and performed CPR until authorities arrived.

Police say the car caught on fire.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rob's Service Center, South Bend, IN
Woman takes car to mechanic for simple fix, finds catalytic converter stolen off car next day
Officers tried to serve a warrant out of Whitley County on a suspect with several felonies.
Police standoff in St. Joseph County ends peacefully
On Monday night, the Indiana State Police announced a desire to hear from anyone who had...
Police looking for information on online ‘anthony_shots’ profile
Ramos and her 2006 gray Hummer were last seen at a family gathering back on Nov. 28.
Elkhart Police searching for missing woman
The U.S. averaged around 45,000 daily hospitalizations from Covid at the beginning of Nov. Now...
MI and IN among small group of states with more than half of America’s recent Covid hospitalizations

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Hoosier Lottery
Hoosier Lottery has new Holiday Scratch-offs
A search warrant was carried out Monday in the 1300 block of El Dorado Boulevard in New Buffalo...
Four people arrested in Berrien County on various drug, firearm charges
Indiana Sen. Todd Young says he's currently working on a few bipartisan efforts that will...
Indiana Sen. Todd Young weighs in on vaccine mandate, bipartisan efforts, supply chain issues