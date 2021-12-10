Niles man facing charges for embezzling money from Thomas Stadium adult baseball league

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) -16 News Now is digging deeper after 24-year-old Dakota Jackson from Niles is charged with a pair of felonies. One Class E felony for embezzlement and one Class F felony for filing a false felony report.

The former secretary and fundraising manager for Greater Niles Baseball little league told police in Sept. someone stole nearly $6,000 and some medication from his car just days before investigators learned about missing money at Thomas Stadium.

In the summer of 2020, Jackson spearheaded a fundraising effort that brought in more than $5,000 for renovations at Thomas Stadium.

Both the Greater Niles Baseball board president and the Niles police confirm that none of those donations from the GoFundMe campaign nor any dollars brought in by the little league were siphoned away from their intended use.

Police say the missing money at Thomas Stadium was only from the adult league that Dakota Jackson started several years ago. Jackson served as the secretary and fundraising manager for the Greater Niles Baseball leagues, crowdfunding roughly half of all the money invested into the stadium this year through a GoFundMe campaign.

“We bought a new net that goes behind the backstop and toward the dugouts. We’ve been renovating the restrooms that are there and also the concession stands. So we’ve already used that GoFundMe money toward renovations to the park,” said Greater Niles Baseball President Chopper Hoskin.

Hoskin says the board immediately cut ties with Jackson after hearing about the charges for crimes Hoskin didn’t expect from someone he trusted.

“He’s been doing this since he was 18. To me, he was a good person doing something wrong. His heart is in the right place. He made a mistake. But yeah, he’s been helping out since he was 18,” he said.

These charges come at a time when there are still tens of thousands of dollars in renovation costs needed to replace the bleachers and repair the field that hosted even grandparents of current little leaguers.

Hoskin says revenue from concession sales, advertising on their billboard, and registration fees are only enough to keep the gates open.

Now he’s hoping donors can give him something extra he never thought he’d need to ask for.

“It’s trust. We’re trying to do the right thing with the group of people that we have, and it’s a small group,” Hoskin said.

So this diamond, currently in the rough, can have its chance to shine again.

Jackson faces up to nine years in prison if convicted on both charges.

He appeared at the Niles courthouse for his arraignment on Dec. 8th.

