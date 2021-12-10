Advertisement

Niles man charged for false reporting, embezzlement

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A Niles man is being charged for false reporting and embezzlement.

Back on Sept. 10, 24-year-old Dakota Jackson reported to police that nearly $6,000 and some medication was stolen from his unlocked vehicle in the 1300 block of Maple Street in Niles. Jackson said the money belonged to the Thomas Stadium adult baseball league, and he was in charge of managing the money.

Several days later, police received information that the money was missing, which led to an investigation into the possibility of embezzlement.

Jackson was arraigned Wednesday.

