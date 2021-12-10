Mike Hoffman receives Sagamore of the Wabash award

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The surprises continued Thursday for newly-retired First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman.

Mike received the Sagamore of the Wabash award this afternoon during a Zoom call with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb! It’s the highest honor the Governor of Indiana bestows.

From all of us here at WNDU, congratulations on your retirement, Mike! And Mike, we promise this is the last surprise! (Or is it?...)

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.