Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is AP coach of the year

RAW: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh after loss to South Carolina
RAW: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh after loss to South Carolina
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is The Associated Press college football coach of the year.

He led the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title in 17 years and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Harbaugh is the first Michigan coach to win the award and the first from the Big Ten since Penn State’s Joe Paterno in 2005.

Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell finished second. Baylor’s Dave Aranda was third and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker was fourth.

12/10/2021 12:01:31 PM (GMT -5:00)

