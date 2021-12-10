Kyle Hamilton, Kyren Williams declaring for NFL Draft, skipping Fiesta Bowl

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Two of Notre Dame’s top players declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday and will not play in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State on Jan. 1.

Safety Kyle Hamilton and running back Kyren Williams both made the announcement on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Thank you Notre Dame 💚 pic.twitter.com/IGvH9GzLbO — Kyle Hamilton (@kyledhamilton_) December 10, 2021

Glory to the Lord!🙏🏽 DREAM BIG… pic.twitter.com/I28TdSubOV — Kyren Williams (@Kyrenwilliams23) December 10, 2021

Hamilton hasn’t played since suffering an injury against USC on Oct. 23. He is the 4th-rated overall prospect on Mel Kiper’s Big Board for the NFL Draft.

Williams is Notre Dame’s leading rusher this season. Kiper has Williams ranked as the 4th-best running back in this year’s draft class.

