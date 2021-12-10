Indiana Sen. Todd Young weighs in on vaccine mandate, bipartisan efforts, supply chain issues

(WNDU) - Indiana Sen. Todd Young weighed in on numerous current topics during an interview Thursday morning.

The Senate repealed President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private businesses Wednesday. The measure aims to invalidate the order for businesses with 100 or more employees to require COVID vaccines or regular testing.

“This vaccine mandate was ill advised, and we need to continue to use local trusted authorities,” Young says. “Doctors and health professionals to communicate that message that everyone should go out there and protect themselves and their family.”

The bill now goes over to the House, where it’s unlikely to be brought up by Democratic leadership.

Meanwhile, Young says he’s currently working on a few bipartisan efforts that will benefit Hoosiers.

“One is ensuring that we repeal authorization for the use of military force that are still on the books,” he says. These were authorizations for the Iraq wars designed to take down Saddam Hussein and his government. Of course, Saddam is no more his government has fallen. But they’re still on the books and one of my colleagues has characterized these as zombie authorizations that can be used to actually declare war in the future. So, congress needs to exercise its most fundamental responsibility there.”

Young also mentioned the Endless Frontier Act, which he says would significantly increase investment in many tech areas.

And as supply chain issues continue affecting the whole country, Young touched on what the Hoosier state is doing to combat this, especially as we head into the holiday season.

“It was clear to me there was a truck driver shortage in this country, so I introduced legislation,” he says. “Now, it is law which will allow in coming years more young people to be able to drive bigger trucks and that will help with the supply chain challenges.”

Young also mentioned the Freight Act, which is legislation that, if passed, would introduce new proposals aimed at helping the supply chain run more effectively.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.