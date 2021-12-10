Hoosiers ages 16-17 now eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health announced on Friday that any Hoosier aged 16 or older can receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine as long as they received their second dose at least six months ago.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday approved the booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine for individuals 16 and older following the FDA’s decision to expand its Emergency Use Authorization to include individuals ages 16 and 17. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine authorized for those under the age of 18.

To find out where you can get the booster dose, go to www.ourshot.in.gov and look for a location that carries the Pfizer vaccine, designed by PVAX, or call Indiana 211 (866-211-9966) for assistance finding a location. Appointments are recommended, but many sites also accept walk-ins.

To date, more than 8 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Indiana, including more than 1 million booster doses. Nearly 3.5 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

