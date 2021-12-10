Advertisement

Hoosiers ages 16-17 now eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster

FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at UCI Medical Center in Orange, Calif. Jessica M. is a healthcare worker who is also immunocompromised. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, along with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have taken steps to expand the use of booster shots to quell the recent surge in COVID-19 infections.(Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health announced on Friday that any Hoosier aged 16 or older can receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine as long as they received their second dose at least six months ago.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday approved the booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine for individuals 16 and older following the FDA’s decision to expand its Emergency Use Authorization to include individuals ages 16 and 17. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine authorized for those under the age of 18.

To find out where you can get the booster dose, go to www.ourshot.in.gov and look for a location that carries the Pfizer vaccine, designed by PVAX, or call Indiana 211 (866-211-9966) for assistance finding a location. Appointments are recommended, but many sites also accept walk-ins.

To date, more than 8 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Indiana, including more than 1 million booster doses. Nearly 3.5 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

