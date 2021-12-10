Hoosier Lottery has new Holiday Scratch-offs

(WNDU) - ‘Tis the season of giving, and why not give your family and friends the chance to win thousands of dollars?

Well, the Hoosier Lottery has some new Holiday Scratch-offs to help you out.

“We have five new Holiday Scratch-offs,” says Sarah Taylor, Executive Director of the Hoosier Lottery. The holiday-themed tickets range from $1 to $10, with chances to win up to $75,000 instantly.”

And keep in mind, non-winning $1, $2, and $5 Holiday Scratch-offs are also eligible for the 2nd Chance Promotion drawing, where five players can win $5,000 dollars each.

