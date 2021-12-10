Four people arrested in Berrien County on various drug, firearm charges

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Four people in Berrien County have been arrested on various drug and firearms charges.

A search warrant was carried out by police on Monday in the 1300 block of El Dorado Boulevard in New Buffalo Township. Authorities discovered meth, suspected heroin, evidence of drug sales, firearms, and a large amount of property believed to have been stolen from Indiana and Michigan.

Four of the five suspects at the address were arrested and jailed on various felony drug and firearms charges.

The unidentified suspects are a 64-year-old New Buffalo man, a 55-year-old New Buffalo man, a 21-year-old Michigan City man, and a 31-year-old New Buffalo woman.

