Former Concord HS teacher accused of sex crimes against children makes court appearance

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A former Concord High School teacher accused of sex crimes against children was in court Thursday.

Andrew Cowells is facing 18 charges related to inappropriate contact with students. 13 of those are felony charges.

In September, Cowells filed a notice of insanity. The notice is not a legal admission of guilt, and only applies to some of the alleged crimes.

A mental evaluation has been filed with the court and was reviewed. Cowells’ next hearing is set for Feb. 10.

