First Alert Forecast: Temps Warming Up Friday with Rain Likely

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: DENSE FOG ADVISORY from 4am-11am for all Indiana counties. Visibilities of ¼ or less at times are likely. The morning will feature partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s. By the middle of the day, the clouds build in and temperatures will be on a steady incline. Around lunchtime, temps will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Nearing your evening commute the temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s with some light rain showers beginning to move into the area. Rain becomes likely after 5pm. We do continue to bring the temperatures up, near the upper 50s by the midnight hour. Periods of rain are likely with thunder into the overnight hours. The high temperatures for Friday and Saturday will likely occur around midnight. Daytime high of 47, temps rising to 60 overnight.

SATURDAY: During the early morning hours we will see scattered showers and a few heavier pockets of rain move into the area. A cold front will cross Michiana in the morning hours. This will bring an end to the rain and also bring a steep drop in temperatures. During the morning, temperatures will be in the lower 50s. By the afternoon and evening, temperatures fall below the freezing mark into the upper 20s. By the early afternoon lake effect snow showers will be possible, they will likely continue into the overnight hours before tapering off. No significant accumulations are likely, a few areas could see a coating of snow late. Morning high of 54, afternoon low heading into the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine during the day on Sunday as we dry out from our storm system. It will stay a bit breezy but also remain warmer than average. Highs during Sunday afternoon will stay in the middle 40s. High of 45.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures will remain in the 40s into Monday. Skies will clear out as high pressure moves into the region. By Tuesday the increase in temperatures will begin. Highs will be in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees for the second half of next week. A few more chances of rain are possible by the end of the week. This will likely bring a pattern change. By the end of the weekend and into the week of Christmas, temps will drop back down into the 30s and 40s and we see more of a chance for wintry weather than wet weather. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

