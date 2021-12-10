Elkhart County Patrol Officer Received 2021 Lifesaving Award

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Wanna know what’s good in Michiana?

A woman said an Elkhart County Patrol Officer saved her life.

On Thursday, Andrew Miller received the 2021 Lifesaving Award for going beyond the call of duty.

On August 11, Miller went to Jane Majewski’s home for a welfare check.

When he arrived, he found her on the garage floor.

“Very tired. Very overheated,” Miller said.

He quickly called for help.

Earlier that morning Majewski said she collapsed in her closet, but eventually found the strength to scoot down the stairs.

She said she cannot remember what happened after that.

“Three weeks after I was released from the hospital, I came up here just because I wanted to be able to thank that officer. He wasn’t here at the time, but I talked to the Chief of Police and said he needs to be recommended for a lifesaving award. Had he not gotten there when he did, it would have been a matter of hours before they found me dead on the floor,” said Majewski.

“It also makes me feel proud to be a part of the law enforcement family just for the fact that this is something we do day in and day out...It wasn’t just my actions that saved her life that day. It was the actions of the person who called. It was the actions of the EMS and firefighters who came to the scene,” Miller said.

“I want to give him a hug. Thank you is just not enough,” said Majewski.

Back in 2018, Miller and two other officers were recognized for saving the life of a person who overdosed.

