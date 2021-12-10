Advertisement

Elkhart County Patrol Officer Received 2021 Lifesaving Award

Elkhart County Patrol Officer Received 2021 Lifesaving Award
Elkhart County Patrol Officer Received 2021 Lifesaving Award(wndu)
By Monica Murphy
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Wanna know what’s good in Michiana?

A woman said an Elkhart County Patrol Officer saved her life.

On Thursday, Andrew Miller received the 2021 Lifesaving Award for going beyond the call of duty.

On August 11, Miller went to Jane Majewski’s home for a welfare check.

When he arrived, he found her on the garage floor.

“Very tired. Very overheated,” Miller said.

He quickly called for help.

Earlier that morning Majewski said she collapsed in her closet, but eventually found the strength to scoot down the stairs.

She said she cannot remember what happened after that.

“Three weeks after I was released from the hospital, I came up here just because I wanted to be able to thank that officer. He wasn’t here at the time, but I talked to the Chief of Police and said he needs to be recommended for a lifesaving award. Had he not gotten there when he did, it would have been a matter of hours before they found me dead on the floor,” said Majewski.

“It also makes me feel proud to be a part of the law enforcement family just for the fact that this is something we do day in and day out...It wasn’t just my actions that saved her life that day. It was the actions of the person who called. It was the actions of the EMS and firefighters who came to the scene,” Miller said.

“I want to give him a hug. Thank you is just not enough,” said Majewski.

Back in 2018, Miller and two other officers were recognized for saving the life of a person who overdosed.

Bravo!

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rob's Service Center, South Bend, IN
Woman takes car to mechanic for simple fix, finds catalytic converter stolen off car next day
Officers tried to serve a warrant out of Whitley County on a suspect with several felonies.
Police standoff in St. Joseph County ends peacefully
On Monday night, the Indiana State Police announced a desire to hear from anyone who had...
Police looking for information on online ‘anthony_shots’ profile
Ramos and her 2006 gray Hummer were last seen at a family gathering back on Nov. 28.
Elkhart Police searching for missing woman
The U.S. averaged around 45,000 daily hospitalizations from Covid at the beginning of Nov. Now...
MI and IN among small group of states with more than half of America’s recent Covid hospitalizations

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
One person died in a single car crash on South Bend’s east side Thursday night.
One dead when car strikes overpass in South Bend
Hoosier Lottery
Hoosier Lottery has new Holiday Scratch-offs
A search warrant was carried out Monday in the 1300 block of El Dorado Boulevard in New Buffalo...
Four people arrested in Berrien County on various drug, firearm charges